Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.83 and its 200-day moving average is $226.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.