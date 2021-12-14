Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $263.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.03.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

