Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $45,102.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.72 or 0.08015326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.16 or 1.00205696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

