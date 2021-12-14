Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $20,019,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $503.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

