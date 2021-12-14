DECOIN Hits Market Cap of $9.60 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $12.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013593 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,679,618 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,861 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

