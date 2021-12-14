Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DLCA stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 34.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.