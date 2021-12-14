DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 34,833 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

