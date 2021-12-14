DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,518 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $237.27 and a one year high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.66.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

