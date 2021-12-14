DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.22 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $221.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.94 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

