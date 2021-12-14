DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

