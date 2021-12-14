Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39.

Demant A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

