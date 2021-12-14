Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $484.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $486.00 to $484.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $471.95.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $403.75 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.92. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

