Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops One Day Volume of $25,190.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00004097 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $25,190.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00040826 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00340151 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.