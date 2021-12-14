Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.20%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

