DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Barry J. Regan Sells 1,214 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $14.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.08. 45,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,001. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $583.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

