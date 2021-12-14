Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Tops $583,932.34 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $583,932.34 and approximately $35.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00389177 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

