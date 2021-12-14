Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $240.00 and last traded at $246.95. 257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 370,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

