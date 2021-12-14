Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 11,681 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $396,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

