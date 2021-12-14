Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $15.61

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $14.26. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 2,794 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

