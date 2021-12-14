Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

