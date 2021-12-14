DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.55.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.