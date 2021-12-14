Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the November 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 217.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $$41.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. Dowa has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53.
Dowa Company Profile
