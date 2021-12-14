Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$25.66 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.66.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
