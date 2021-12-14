Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.90

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 10692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.54 and a beta of -1.12.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,223 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

