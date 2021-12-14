Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Dunelm Group stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $1.3571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

