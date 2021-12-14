Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

BROS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NYSE BROS opened at $48.44 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

