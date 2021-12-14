Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.34 or 0.08052145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00316066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.60 or 0.00917616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00074736 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.00392747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.00267816 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

