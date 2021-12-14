Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $478.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $480.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

