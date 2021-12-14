Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

