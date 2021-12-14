Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $377,027,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $684.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

