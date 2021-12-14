Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $398.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

