Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 190 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 367,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Aflac by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

