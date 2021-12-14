Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 2,120 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

