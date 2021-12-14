Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,893.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,759.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

