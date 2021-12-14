Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Joao V. Faria Sells 2,662 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ETN opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

