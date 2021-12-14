Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a growth of 249.5% from the November 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ECAOF stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
