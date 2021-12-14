Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lessened by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.33. 5,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,533. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

