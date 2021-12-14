Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

