Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 417 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

