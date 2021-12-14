Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Mastercard by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

