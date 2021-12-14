Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

