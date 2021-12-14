Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 688,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,679,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $212,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 410,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.