Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $239,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

