Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $47.69 million and $2.30 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00201389 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,581,001,382 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,929,862 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

