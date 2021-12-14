eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) Insider Harvey I. Sinclair Acquires 77,000 Shares

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) insider Harvey I. Sinclair purchased 77,000 shares of eEnergy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($13,228.49).

Shares of LON:EAAS traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13 ($0.17). 284,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.58. The stock has a market cap of £44.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. eEnergy Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.16 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.80 ($0.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.