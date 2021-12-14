eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.06% of eGain worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in eGain by 218.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in eGain by 104.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eGain by 125.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

eGain stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $319.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.41. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

