Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as low as C$0.95. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 193,435 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$148.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

