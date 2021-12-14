Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $247.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $236.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

