Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 24,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,468,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELTP opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

