Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $61.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. Emera has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

